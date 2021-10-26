Joe Giudice Reveals His Ex-Wife Teresa’s and Luis Ruelas’ Engagement.

Teresa Giudice’s engagement to Luis Ruelas, the latter’s one-year lover, has shattered Joe Giudice’s silence.

After learning about Teresa and Ruelas’ engagement, the 49-year-old former reality star, who is currently located in the Bahamas, spoke exclusively to Celebuzz.

Joe believes the couple moved too hastily in their relationship, but he is glad for Teresa. He also wished the couple well as they prepare for their forthcoming wedding.

“I think they pushed a little too quickly into this romance,” he told the source, “but I’m delighted she met her true love and wish them all the best.”

“I’m happy for Teresa and Louie,” Joe continued, “and I give them my blessings.”

Joe, on the other hand, seemed to be singing a different tune when he posted a cryptic message on his Instagram a few days after Teresa answered yes to Ruelas’ proposal during their vacation in Greece.

“I’m grateful for my battle because without it, I would not have discovered my power,” he wrote in the post.

Many admirers assumed he was upset because Teresa and Ruelas’ relationship had progressed to the next level.

“I’m sure your heart aches a little… “But you have to be pleased that Teresa is happy at the same time,” one fan said.

“I realize how difficult this is for you. Please accept my heartfelt apologies. However, there’s a bright future ahead,” said another.

When Joe’s family visited him in the Bahamas in April, he had the opportunity to meet Teresa’s boyfriend. He said at the time that his meeting with Ruelas was “awkward.” Joe, on the other hand, stated that he was prepared to develop a peaceful relationship with Teresa because he and the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star share four children.

“Parenting should always be about providing the best outcomes for your children in any situation.” I believe that we all deserve to be happy, and that our children will appreciate it. Joe told Us Weekly at the time, “I am really thrilled for Teresa and Luis and wish them the best.”

He also posted a photo of himself and Teresa’s daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, as well as a heartfelt note for his ex-wife and her lover.

“I sincerely appreciate your presence, and I want to continue to do so.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.