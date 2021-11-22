Joe Giudice promises to “do everything in my power” to return to the United States and reunite with his daughters.

As he begins the legal battle to return to the United States, Joe Giudice has promised to “do all in my power” to reunite with his four daughters with ex-wife Teresa Giudice.

In a statement to E! News, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum, 49, discussed his efforts to reunite with his children, a year and a half after being deported to his native Italy after serving nearly three years in federal prison for fraud and another seven months in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center.

Joe says he’s began working with immigration attorney Jessica Cadavid to begin the process of bringing him to the United States.

According to the US Customs and Border Protection website, the Bravo alum’s lawyer is “seeking a waiver of inadmissibility,” which will “enable certain inadmissible foreign people to enter the United States temporarily as nonimmigrants.”

“I believe I am deserving of one because I served my sentence for a mistake I deeply regret,” the 49-year-old reality star stated. “It cost me my life and the lives of my family. It was a poor decision on my part, and I really regret it.” Joe went on to say that “occasionally decent people make stupid decisions,” but that doesn’t mean they have to suffer for it for the rest of their lives. In 2013, Joe and Teresa were charged with federal fraud. Joe was deported to Italy in 2019 after serving his prison sentence, despite having spent his whole life in the United States. In April 2020, his third and most recent deportation appeal was denied.

Following their respective prison sentences, Joe and Teresa separated in December 2019 and divorced in September of the previous year.

Joe, who has three daughters with his ex-wife, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, told E! News that he chats to them “all the time via phone or FaceTime.”

"Gia was just here a short time ago. My children see each other as much as they can, but it's not the same as if I were with them in Jersey and could see them every day "'I told the outlet,' he said. "In terms of my legal battle, my girls know that I will not give up and will do everything in my power to reunite with them." The legal process, according to Joe, "may take up to a year" before they reach a conclusion. "I'm hoping for a miracle that it happens sooner," he says.