Joe Giudice Misses His Ex-Wife Teresa Giudice’s US-Based Daughters Despite Strict Deportation Terms

According to his most recent series of social media posts, Joe Giudice misses his girls with ex-wife Teresa Giudice.

The 49-year-old former reality star and entrepreneur recently shared many flashback images of his children on Instagram, including ones of his eldest daughter, Gia, 20, and his second daughter, Gabriella, 17.

He shared a photo of a very little Gia lying on top of a red car while he casually approached it with a smile over the weekend.

In the caption, he said, “My little Farrah Fawcett Gia 2 years old.”

He also shared a flashback photo of newborn Gia taken at a New Jersey zoo in another post. The father and daughter were photographed in front of a large sign reading “Turtle Back Zoo.”

He captioned the photo, “19 years ago, my little Gia.”

But his reminiscences of the past didn’t end there. He also tweeted a photo of a 2-year-old Gia wearing a small two-piece at the beach, as well as another one of Gia playing with a doll the size of her.

Giudice also shared a hilarious photo of him and a young Gabriella riding one of Six Flags’ adrenaline rides. During the voyage, a young Gabriella can be seen straining her eyes and wearing a strained expression, while her father closes his eyes.

Last Friday, Giudice also posted a mysterious message about remaining hopeful while being in a horrible circumstance.

“Nothing lasts forever. “Don’t worry too much about the situation because it will change no matter how horrible it is,” he wrote on Instagram.

Many followers flocked to the comments section after reading Joe’s latest Instagram pictures to express their sympathies for the Bahamas-based father, who is currently wanting to reconnect with his daughters in the United States.

“With what he’s been posting, he must be missing his girls,” one netizen speculated.

“I’m certain he is! It’s a pity they’re separated,” said another.

“It’s unjust that you can’t come home to where you belong, [Joe].” No one should be separated from his or her children or family. “I’m hoping they’ll wake up one day and let you come home,” said a third user.

Giudice's posts coincide with the restrictions put on him by the US government when he was deported to Italy in 2019 for violating his 41-month sentence in the US.