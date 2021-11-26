Joe Giudice honors Thanksgiving by sharing a family photo without his ex-wife Teresa Giudice.

Despite their great distance, Joe Giudice remembered to greet his daughters on Thanksgiving.

The 49-year-old former reality star shared a photo of himself and all four of his daughters smiling to the camera on Instagram on Thursday. Everyone appeared to be considerably younger in the photo, which appeared to have been taken years ago. Teresa Giudice, Joe’s ex-wife, was noticeably absent from the photo.

Joe is seen in the photo standing in the midst of his children, with his eldest daughter Gia, now 20, and youngest child Audriana, 12, posing on his right, and his two daughters, Milania, 15, and Gabriella, 17, posing on the other side.

A second photograph in the tweet was a bit amusing, as it depicted a dressed turkey wearing sunglasses and standing behind a “Happy Thanksgiving” sign.

“Be appreciative when you eat, drink, and eat some more.” To my family and friends, I wish you a happy Thanksgiving! In the caption, Giudice wrote, “Salute #happythanksgiving #thankful #fortunate.”

Joe’s message drew a flurry of warm responses from followers who had also wished the family a happy Thanksgiving. Some also expressed their desire for the Giudice patriarch to return to the United States as soon as possible.

“I’m ecstatic for you. You’ve arrived in Italy. God bless you and your loved ones. “Have a wonderful Thanksgiving,” one person wrote.

“Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, Joe!” “I’m hoping you get to return to the United States,” one person said.

“Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!” I hope you can return to the United States soon so you may spend next Thanksgiving in Jersey with your girls!!,” a third poster said.

Giudice’s statement comes just days after the former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star discussed his repeated efforts to get entrance to the United States after being deported to his native Italy in 2019.

Joe was deported after serving a prison sentence for fraud in the United States. He’s been in the Bahamas since then, while his girls are staying with Teresa at their New Jersey home. After failing to maintain their romance despite the distance, the couple split.

“My kids see each other as much as they can, but it’s not the same as if I were with them in Jersey and could see them every day.” “My girls know that I won’t give up and will do everything in my power until I can be with them again,” he told E! News about his legal battle.

Jessica Cadavid, an immigration lawyer, was engaged by Joe. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.