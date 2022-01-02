Joe Gatto Separates From Wife Bessy and Leaves ‘Impractical Jokers’

After nearly a decade on TruTV, the “Impractical Jokers” team is losing one of its four stars.

Joe Gatto, 45, announced his departure from the famous hidden camera television series “due to certain challenges in my personal life” in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday evening.

“I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be connected with ‘Impractical Jokers,'” he said. “Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with ‘Impractical Jokers,'” he wrote.

“I’ve dedicated a decade of my life to establishing this franchise with my friends, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished. However, I am forced to take a break owing to personal concerns.” Gatto