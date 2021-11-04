Joe Exotic, the ‘Tiger King,’ is battling prostate cancer in prison and has requested ‘home treatment.’

In a letter from federal prison in Forth Worth, Texas, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, popularly known as “Tiger King” or “Joe Exotic,” said that he is battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that the physicians summoned me in today to inform me that my prostate biopsy revealed an aggressive malignancy. Maldonado-letter Passage’s to “everyone” stated, “I am still waiting on the results from other tests as well.” Carole will have her own celebration over this! Doctors brought me in today to give the news that my prostate biopsy revealed an aggressive malignancy. Everyone, say a prayer and be my voice. #joeexotic #exclusive #breakingnews #freejoeexotic #justiceforjoeexotic love love love love love love love love love love love love pic.twitter.com/M5wu7fI7a9 Maldonado-Passage, 58, gained notoriety in March 2020 when a true-crime Netflix documentary about a group of large cat conservationists was released.

Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years in jail in January 2020 for her role in the attempted murder-for-hire plan to kill Carole Baskin. Maldonado-Passage and Baskin had a disagreement over how he handled his zoo. In addition, he was found guilty of breaking the Endangered Species Act.

The public was asked to be “his voice” in order for him to be released and receive medical treatment, according to the letter. He has stated that he is not guilty.

In a tweet explaining the news, he added, “Carole will have her own party over this!”

John M. Phillips, an attorney for Maldonado-Passage, confirmed the cancer diagnosis.

“I can and will confirm Joe’s cancer publicly. On Monday, he and I spoke, with both of us in tears at one point. He needs independence in so many ways, and we’re working hard to give him that “Phillips sent out a tweet.

“Tiger King 2,” a new Netflix series featuring Maldonado-Passage and Baskin’s exotic tiger stories, will premiere on Nov. 17.

We’ve been in touch with #TigerForces and the @Tiger King Coin crew on a regular basis. On @joe exotic’s medical and legal difficulties, we’re consulting and hiring professionals. More information will be available soon. Thank you for your help. https://t.co/jdXPI2osER