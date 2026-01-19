Joe Carnahan’s New Take on “The Raid” Plans to Surpass the Original

Joe Carnahan, director of “The Grey” and “Smokin’ Aces,” has confirmed that he is still pursuing his reimagining of “The Raid,” a project that has encountered multiple delays since its initial announcement in 2017. The remake, originally slated to feature Frank Grillo in a leading role, has now shifted focus after a creative dispute with the producers of the original film.

Carnahan revealed in a recent interview with The Playlist that due to disagreements with the rights holders of the original “The Raid” franchise, he has opted to create a new film inspired by the same core concept, but without using the “Raid” name or IP. He is now reworking the script into an entirely new movie, which he claims will be “better than the original” in terms of its emotional depth and narrative structure.

New Film, New Vision

According to Carnahan, the project initially began as a straightforward remake. However, after running into creative roadblocks with the producers, he retooled the film into a more modular structure. This shift allowed him to pull away from the “Raid” concept and develop his own take on the story. In his view, the resulting film will explore its characters in a more emotional and intimate way, something he believes the original film lacked.

“It’s much more fundamentally emotional,” Carnahan said. “You feel these things with the characters very, very innately. And I’d love to be able to do that.” While he stopped short of revealing further plot details, his emphasis on emotional storytelling suggests a shift away from the original’s high-octane action in favor of a deeper character-driven narrative.

Though Carnahan has not directly stated that this new film will mirror the action-packed intensity of “The Raid,” he has made it clear that his take will offer a distinct reinterpretation of the material, likely shifting the focus from pure action sequences to a more introspective exploration of the characters’ emotions and relationships.

The director’s bold statement about surpassing the original’s emotional depth may stir controversy among fans of the 2011 Indonesian hit, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest action films of all time. With this new direction, Carnahan is positioning his film as a more profound and layered experience, one that seeks to engage audiences on a deeper emotional level than its predecessor.

Carnahan’s plans have yet to receive approval from the original film’s producers, and given his public comments, it seems likely that legal challenges could arise. Still, the director remains committed to his vision, aiming to redefine the genre with a fresh approach that he believes will resonate with a new generation of moviegoers.