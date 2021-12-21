Joe Baggs of Gogglebox stuns viewers with a drastic makeover that renders him unrecognizable.

Joe Baggs, the star of Gogglebox, has astonished fans with a drastic makeover that has rendered him unrecognizable.

He and his younger brother George, as well as their parents Terry and Lisa, are regulars on Channel 4’s couch critic show.

However, he took to TikTok, where he has over 640,000 followers, to reveal a new look that fans had never seen before.

After the move, Gogglebox has been inundated with criticism, with supporters declaring that “Christmas is destroyed.”

The celebrity debuted his alter-ego to his followers with a spectacular drag transformation.

He was seen lip-syncing to RuPaul’s ‘Just What They Want’ in a video he released, wearing a platinum blonde wig and a blue and yellow frock.

He also donned white knee-high boots.

Joe was ecstatic by his incredible drag transformation, and he shared photos of it on Instagram, thanking his makeup artist for their hard work.

“One of my favorite evenings this year at @outhausldn – thank you guys for all the love on here & TikTok,” he added, thanking his followers for their support.

His supporters reacted positively to his new look in the comments section.

“That’s probably one of my favorite looks from you,” Sophie added.

David stated, ” “It’s incredible. Season 4 of Drag Race UK is on its way!” “Could you dress up like that for a Gogglebox episode?” Chris inquired. His fans even helped him come up with the name Designa Baggs for his alter-ego.