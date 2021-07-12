Jodie Turner-family Smith’s jewelry was stolen from her hotel room in Cannes, according to a report.

Turner-Smith was in town for the premiere of her new film “After Yang,” which she directed. She was eating breakfast when criminals stormed into her Marriott room and stole her jewelry collection worth €10,000 ($14,000), including her mother’s wedding band, according to Variety. The star of “Queen & Slim” relocated from the Marriott to the Majestic hotel, which is just a few blocks down the Croisette. She was assigned a hefty security detail, which has accompanied her on all of her travels since then. Turner-Smith brought her 1-year-old daughter on her trip to France, which raised safety concerns.

The actress may have been targeted when she was seen wearing Gucci High Jewelry gold and diamond jewelry to the premiere of her film on Thursday night, according to the outlet. The accessories, on the other hand, were immediately returned after the event. The robbers may have thought the goods were still in her possession when they broke into her room.

Despite the incident, Turner-Smith maintained her composure and continued her appearances and business in Cannes. She even spoke with Variety on Sunday as part of Kering’s Women in Motion event.

Turner-spokesperson Smith’s confirmed the robbery and stated Turner-Smith spent time at the police station reporting it. Meanwhile, the local newspaper Nice-Matin reported on the break-in but did not identify the hotel or the victim. The room was accessed with a key card, according to the local outlet, and there was no forceful entrance. The hotel is already looking into the situation.

Meanwhile, after the event, the “Queen” actress tweeted about what happened to her in Cannes. She didn’t give many specifics, but she did say she was at the police station.

She wrote with a queasy face emoji, “Didn’t imagine I’d be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in Cannes, but here we are.”

Turner-followers Smith’s flooded her with letters of encouragement. They were also relieved to learn that she and her child were in good health.

“I’m sorry for the inconvenience, but I’m delighted you’re safe. It’s heartbreaking to lose a family heirloom. My parents’ house was broken into, and my mother lost her mother’s jewelry, which she wore every day, as well as other priceless items. One person said, “I hope there’s a chance they’ll be able to recover it.”

"I found out about it in Variety. Sorry for the inconvenience, Jodie. I hope they are able to recover your valuables. Especially your mother's ring," says the narrator.