Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) makes the transition to film with Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy.

Jodie Comer, a Liverpool actress, is celebrating her big break in Hollywood by attending the premiere of her new film alongside Ryan Reynolds.

The 28-year-old from Childwall has appeared in a number of TV shows with major actors, but she is now gearing up for the premiere of her first film, Free Guy.

Free Guy is the first time the Killing Eve star has landed a prominent role in a big Hollywood film after appearing briefly in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as Rey’s mother.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a bank teller who discovers one day that he is a non-playable character in the popular online video game Free City.

While Guy’s main goal is to use his newfound awareness to capture the heart of Millie (Jodie Comer), a fellow Free City player with whom he’s fallen in love, he soon finds himself in the thick of a game development conspiracy that might lead to Free City’s shutdown and the end of his existence.

The film has been compared to The Truman Show and The Matrix, with a splash of They Live and Total Recall thrown in for good measure.

It also makes references to video games such as Grand Theft Auto, Fortnite, and Halo.

Jodie looked stunning in a black jumpsuit for the film’s premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in central London.

On August 3, Ryan Reynolds attended the film’s international premiere in New York, where he was photographed with a Warthog from the Halo computer game.

Both Jodie and Ryan have been urging blood donors to come forward as part of a new NHS campaign in the lead up to the film’s premiere.

Reynolds urged the public to be like his character in the film, who “always gives 100 percent in whatever he does,” in a video shot against the backdrop of a movie set.

The 28-year-old scouser then claims that every donation has the potential to save three lives.

On August 13, the film Free Guy will be released in theaters.