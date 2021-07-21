JK Rowling Defends Herself Against A Pipe Bomb Threat From A Twitter User

JK Rowling has retaliated against a Twitter user who threatened her with a pipe bomb, the latest in a long line of hate mail she has received after making contentious comments about sex and gender issues.

The 55-year-old creator of the “Harry Potter” series shared a screenshot of a now-deleted tweet from a Twitter account that no longer exists.

Twitter user @queerqegaard wrote, “I wish you a very nice pipebomb in mailbox.”

“To be fair, when you can’t get a woman fired, arrested, or dismissed by her publisher, and canceling her just increased her book sales, there’s really only one place to go,” Rowling responded.

Angry opponents and campaigners have threatened her with violence because of her views on sex and gender issues, according to the prolific author.

“Hundreds of trans activists have vowed to assault, rape, assassinate, and bomb me,” Rowling remarked in response to a Twitter user who referenced to a previous remark she made. I’ve realized that this movement is really safe for women.”

Rowling responded to a Devex opinion piece titled “Creating a more egalitarian post-COVID-19 future for women who menstruate” last year.

“‘Women who menstruate.'”

I’m sure there was a term for them back in the day. Someone, please assist me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” As she shared the article, Rowling said.

Critics were quick to criticize her, with many expressing disappointment after appreciating her outstanding work on the “Harry Potter” series for years.

“Because of early menopause, I haven’t had a period in 8 years. Do you mean to say I’m no longer a woman? In reaction to Rowling, Twitter user @mettlesometeri said, “Tbh you’re extremely offensive.”

“That’s funny because I have endometriosis and use an IUD to cure it, so I don’t menstruate anymore. I haven’t had a period since early high school, and I’m 21 years old. I guess I’m no longer a woman? :/” According to Twitter user @royallyqueer.

“I chose against killing myself because I wanted to know what happened to Harry. That was the only thing that kept me alive for a long time. Until I met my spouse, who taught me to value myself and desire to live. You just called him a jerk in front of me. @scary library tweeted, “I despise you.”

Rowling followed up with another tweet on the same day, adding, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction.” If sex isn’t real, women’s lived realities around the world are eliminated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.