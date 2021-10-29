Jisoo of Blackpink Reveals Her Favorite Disney Character Ahead of December’s New Drama [Watch].

As she appeared for an interview with Disney Plus Korea on Friday ahead of the debut of her new drama, “Snowdrop,” Jisoo revealed her favorite cartoon character.

The 26-year-old Blackpink singer began by stating that her favorite Disney animated flicks are Moana, Toy Story, and Coco. She expressed her delight at being a member of Disney because the production firm seemed to be everywhere. “Disney seems to be everywhere around me.” “When I travel abroad, I frequently visit Disney World and the Disney Store, and I also enjoy Disney movies,” according to a translation of her interview.

“I’ve been watching Disney cartoons since I was a child, and I still do,” she explained. When asked about her favorite Disney character, the oldest member of Blackpink answered she prefers Rapunzel and has seen the film 50 times.

“Our members (Blackpink) love Disney, and I recall singing and braiding each other’s hair with them,” she added, adding that her connection with Disney characters makes the production feel like “an old friend.”

Here’s a video of Jisoo’s Disney Plus Korea interview.

Fans retweeted screenshots of her interview with Disney Plus and snaps of the teaser poster for “Snowdrop,” which will be streamed via Disney Plus on Dec. 3. “ActressJisooInterview” and “Snowdrop” trended on Twitter on Friday as fans retweeted screenshots of her interview with Disney Plus and snaps of the teaser poster for “Snowdrop,” which will be streamed via Disney Plus on Dec. 3.

“Where will the ‘Snowdrop’ sequence conclude,” one fan tweeted, accompanied by photographs of the filming locales. #Snowdrop.” Another Twitter user encouraged other fans to watch Jisoo’s Disney Plus Korea interview video to promote audience interaction.

“Please promote our [chu]video on Disney Plus. Remember to like, subscribe, and leave a favorable comment… @purpinkuniverse tweeted, “Snowdrop Jisoo at Disney Plus #ActressJISOOinterview.”

Jung Hae-In, Jisoo’s “Snowdrop” leading man, admitted in a separate interview with the streaming platform that he likes the animated Aladdin over the live-action version.

“I saw it at the cinema.” It crushed my heart when it was turned into a live-action film. In the interview below, he says, “I personally love the animation.”

“Snowdrop” is a drama set in Seoul during the 1987 South Korean democracy movement. Young Ro (Jung Hae-in) and Su Ho (Jung Hae-in) are university students who fall in love (Jisoo). During a tumultuous period in the country’s history, they fall in love amid widespread protests.