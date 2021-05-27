Jisela Delgado Answers the Question of Whether or Not Alton Williams Is Married in ‘The Challenge’

Jisela Delgado made a comeback in The Challenge: All Stars. She hadn’t appeared on the show in almost a decade, like many of the other contenders. But, as she routinely live tweets her responses to every episode, she swiftly became one of the show’s greatest social media stars.

Her comments frequently refer to her on-set romance with co-star Alton Williams, whom many fans mistook for a married man. Jisela has now clarified the situation in a new podcast and Instagram post.

On ‘Challenge: All Stars,’ Jisela Delgado and Alton Williams teamed up.

Jisela and Alton took their relationship to the next level in the fifth episode of the season. One night, the two climbed into bed together and hooked up.

However, Syrus Yarbrough said on the Challenge Mania Podcast that Alton told him he was in a relationship while filming All Stars after the show aired.

“I’m not sure about you, but I felt he was abducted… Syrus told presenter Derrick Kosinski, “It is what it is.”

Is there a wife for Alton Williams?

Derrick agreed with Syrus, claiming that he thought Alton was in a committed relationship. Derrick, one of Alton’s closest pals in the house, observed that the situation was most likely difficult.

"You're right, he was coming at us in conversation that he had, you know, a very serious significant other at home where things were not really going in the direction that he'd like it to go," Derrick explained. "However, as time passes…