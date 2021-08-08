Jinger Duggar, star of ‘Counting On,’ Wears Denim Shorts After Debuting New Haircut: Report.

This week, Jinger Duggar was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with her children.

In photos obtained by The Sun of her outing, the “Counting On” alum, 27, was dressed casually in a white T-shirt, denim shorts, and sneakers, with her short hair tied in a low ponytail.

Duggar was seen pulling a double carriage stroller across the street with her two daughters, 8-month-old Evangeline and 3-year-old Felicity.

Jeremy Vuolo, her husband, was not present for the trio’s nightly stroll.

This comes barely a week after the actress from “19 Kids and Counting” revealed her new hairstyle on Instagram.

Duggar had her balayaged hair trimmed and renewed with warm copper highlights with the help of Los Angeles-based hairdresser Taylor Ashleigh after growing it down to the center of her back.

Along with before-and-after photographs of her hair, she said in the caption, “Sometimes you just need to alter the hair up a bit.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time the reality star has been spotted in shorts.

In June 2020, she posted a photo of herself working out on Instagram, wearing a gray T-shirt and blue shorts.

“I’ve started doing some home workouts to keep myself in shape! Jer and I try to work out together while Felicity is sleeping. “Having a workout friend to keep you going is fantastic motivation,” Duggar said in the post.

In order to maintain their modesty standards, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s daughter was only allowed to wear skirts and dresses as a child. She has begun to incorporate leg-shape-baring slacks and denim into her outfit since marrying Vuolo in November 2016 and relocating to Texas.

In her and her husband’s recently released book, “The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in God’s Promises,” Duggar discussed her desire to extend her wardrobe.

“As a kid, I had a set of expectations that I took for granted. My convictions were shifting as I reexamined and compared them to scripture,” she wrote, according to E! News.

She “realized that biblical modesty is deeper and more fundamental than wearing skirts instead of pants” as a result of her study, she stated. “Modesty is more than just what you dress. It’s all about your heart’s position.”

Duggar said that while she wanted to “follow what the Bible says” and explore it “for answers,” she “never found a scripture clearly barring women from wearing trousers.”

My heart swelled with joy when I discovered “sure” in the Bible. Brief News from Washington Newsday.