Jinger Duggar Speaks Out About Brother Josh’s Guilty Verdict, Describing the Crimes As “Horrific Evil”

Josh Duggar was found guilty of receiving and having child sexual abuse material on Thursday, prompting Jinger Duggar to speak out.

Jinger issued a lengthy message on Instagram on Friday, criticizing Josh’s acts and described them as “horrific wicked.”

The former “Counting On” actor opened her statement by expressing her “sadness” for child sex abuse victims, Josh’s wife Anna and their seven children, and the “dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name.”

Jinger then begged her fans to have compassion for the victims and not to blame Josh’s conduct on Christianity. She also expressed gratitude to the jurors for convicting her brother.

“Nonetheless, there is thankfulness amidst our pain. We are grateful that God is a just God who looks out for the defenseless and innocent. And, of all the people on the planet, he adores children, who are among the most helpless “she went on. “Because of this, sex trafficking and child abuse are among the most heinous crimes imaginable. It is an evil that God despises.” Jinger continued by expressing her gratitude for Josh’s crimes being exposed and that justice was delivered in his situation.

She said, “We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged.”

For each count, the former reality star, who previously faced child molestation claims linked to his conduct as a teenager, faces up to 20 years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000.

Other members of the Duggar family have spoken out after Josh’s guilty verdict, including his younger sister Jill Duggar, who said in a statement that “nobody is above the law” and that Thursday’s verdict confirmed that.

“We’ve been lied to so much,” Jill says, “that we wanted to hear the proof for ourselves in court.” “Today, the jury reached a just decision, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt,” she continued. Josh’s conviction was also addressed by Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald in a statement issued on Seewald’s Twitter, in which they expressed their sorrow for the children who were exploited and expressed gratitude for “our justice system in its punishment of such sins.” “Our hearts bleed for Josh’s family, and we ask for your continuous prayers for them as they go through unimaginable grief and pain,” they wrote.

Josh’s sentence is set for four months from now. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.