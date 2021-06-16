Jinger Duggar of ‘Counting On’ recently had a social media yikes moment: ‘What an embarrassment.’

Jinger Duggar, the star of Counting On, has been living her own life since she met Jeremy Vuolo. Duggar was raised in a conservative environment, but she was able to come out of her shell once she married.

Duggar now has a sizable social media following. However, people are pointing out a significant Duggar “oops” moment that is difficult to forget.

Jinger Duggar, star of ‘Counting On,’ has created her fan base by being relatable.

Duggar was always the lively, optimistic sister who wanted to do more with her life when she was younger. Duggar even learned how to detail and sell used cars by attending auto events with her brother. Her eyes shone with ambition and excitement. Duggar was excited to begin a new journey in Texas when she met Vuolo. People enjoyed watching her follow her own way.

Duggar enjoyed documenting her trips with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, on social media. In 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, and the tiny family would frequently capture their outings, whether it was for a nice restaurant, a sporting event, or just hanging out with friends. Duggar’s fans loved that she was traveling the world and broadening her horizons, and it helped her develop her social media following.

Viewers called out Jinger Duggar for an Instagram survey she posted

In recent months, Duggar’s Instagram has taken some heat. Fans who once loved her content later called her photos too staged, and when she and Vuolo launched their book, some complained that it was all Duggar could post about. But now, viewers of the show took to Reddit to call Duggar out on a mistake in her Instagram story — posting a “yes or no” survey that received an overwhelming number of “no” responses.

In… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.