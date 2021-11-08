Jin of BTS releases the ‘Yours’ OST for the Korean drama ‘Jirisan,’ and the song hits #1 on iTunes in 82 countries.

Over the weekend, BTS’ Kim Seok-jin, popularly known as Jin, released a solo track titled “Yours.” The soothing ballad, which is featured on the official soundtrack of the top-rated Korean drama “Jirisan,” has risen to No. 1 in 82 countries, including the United States, on iTunes.

On Saturday, the song was first heard in the drama, and on Sunday, it was distributed on various music sites, including YouTube. The single has approximately one million views since it first debuted on the platform.

Meanwhile, both the K-production drama’s company, Astory, and the original soundtrack’s production business, Most Contents, have confirmed that “Yours” is the show’s major theme song, which will be played at important points throughout the series.

The song video includes key sequences from the drama, which stars one of South Korea’s highest-paid actresses, Jun Ji-hyun, and her “Kingdom” co-star Joo Ji-hoon.

Kim Eun-hee, who also wrote the zombie series “Kingdom” and the 2016 thriller show “Signal,” has developed a mystery drama series called “Jirisan.”

It tells the story of two mountain rangers who discover the truth about a terrible catastrophe on Mount Jirisan by accident. The series debuted on October 23 and is now available to watch on Rakuten Viki and iQiyi.

Gaemi and JIDA wrote the song “Yours,” which was arranged by Kim Se-jin and Midnight.

According to Soompi, the song set a new record for K-pop solo songs released in 2021 by reaching No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in 82 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Russia, Thailand, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines.

Jin’s emotive interpretation of the song, which is considered to fit the drama’s tone, has been applauded by fans. “Every day you seem too far away / Every time you do, I tell myself / I’m waiting right here / Every night I see you in my heart / Every time I do, I end up crying / When I call you in the darkness,” the chorus of the song says, perfectly encapsulating the characters’ intense desire to reveal their feelings to each other. On Saturday, the BTS member took to Weverse to respond to fan comments regarding the song. He even admitted to a fan that he’s been watching the Korean drama in preparation of the song.

This comment was screenshotted and shared on Twitter by another fan.

