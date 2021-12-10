Jin, a member of BTS, boosts sales of a plushie featured in the video for ‘Super Tuna.’

BTS member Jin’s “Super Tuna” video has gone viral, with a blue plushie flying off the shelves of a well-known discount store.

On his 29th birthday, Dec. 4, the singer and rapper released a delightful song and video as a surprise gift to his adoring fans. The clip, like other BTS videos on YouTube, has gotten positive feedback. Since its publication, it has received 22 million views.

Furthermore, the video has landed at No. 4 on the streaming platform’s list of hot videos.

After reaching nearly 100 million views on the app, the popular song inspired a TikTok dancing competition.

This isn’t the end of it, though. Fans have raced to Target to get their hands on the same blue plushie that is sewed onto Jin’s and his backup dancers’ shirts in the “Super Tuna” clip, in addition to streaming the song and video and participating in the dance challenge.

According to Rolling Stone, the item, a blue whale dog toy called “Moby Lick,” is part of Bark’s nautical and fish-themed “Under the Seams” range. As soon as ARMYs learned where they could get the item, demand for it skyrocketed.

An ARMY even tweeted a short video describing where and how much it costs.

Koreaboo released a TokTok video showing an ARMY snatching the final two pieces of the toy from a Target location in a report. At 11 p.m., another admirer reportedly dashed to Target in the hopes of receiving the identical plushie.

The item is still available online, but the site warned that it may sell out shortly.

This isn’t surprising, given that many fans have purchased the item from the budget retailer’s online site and stated in their reviews that they did so because of Jin.

“All the BTS reviews flooding this dog toy is hilarious,” one customer remarked. “I’m certainly buying one.”

This isn’t the first time a member of a South Korean boyband has sparked a surge in demand for a specific item on the market. V’s ensembles from The Facts Music Awards in October soon ran out as anxious fans purchased the same outfits.