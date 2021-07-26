Jimmy Fallon is a late-night talk show host. Annually, the host of the ‘Tonight Show’ earns $16 million in net worth.

Hosting a late-night show is a difficult job, but Jimmy Fallon and his fellow hosts are well compensated for their efforts.

According to Variety, Fallon was earning an estimated $16 million a year three years into his tenure as host of “The Tonight Show.”

According to Deadline, Fallon signed a contract extension with NBC in 2020 to continue presenting the late-night program, so he will likely make more or less this amount in the future years. His current deal, which he signed in 2015, will keep him employed until the end of 2021.

It’s unclear how much his new contract pays him, but “The Tonight Show” has been lagging behind CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in terms of ratings, according to the site.

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, his fellow late-night hosts, made an estimated $15 million each year in 2017, according to CNBC. Before leaving “The Daily Show” in 2015, Jon Stewart was the highest-paid late-night host on television, making over $25 million per year, according to the publication.

It’s no surprise that Fallon, who has an estimated net worth of $60 million, made Celebrity Net Worth’s list of the top 50 richest comedians in the world.

Fallon rose to prominence as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” before anchoring his own late-night show. After failing his initial audition for the comedy sketch show in 1997, he got recruited in his second test at the age of 23.

Fallon had only intended to stay on “SNL” for three years, but he stayed after co-hosting “Weekend Update” with Tina Fey in 2000.

In 2004, the comic quit “SNL” to pursue other opportunities, including roles in films such as “Taxi,” “Fever Pitch,” “Factory Girl,” and “Whip It” (2009).

According to Deadline, he took over as host of “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” in 2009, succeeding Conan O’Brien. Following Jay Leno’s departure from “The Tonight Show,” Fallon was chosen to take over as host of “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon owns a lot of real estate properties as a result of his successful television career. According to Architectural Digest, he paid $850,000 for a one-bedroom condo in New York City in 2002.

Fallon and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, continued to buy nearby units over the next two decades in order to expand their home. Brief News from Washington Newsday.