Jim Bob Duggar Is Called ‘Verbally Abusive’ And ‘Manipulative’ By Derick Dillard.

When Jim Bob Duggar’s son-in-law Derick Dillard commented on Jim Holt’s Facebook post Tuesday addressing the “19 Kids and Counting” patriarch, the latter slammed him hard.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Jill’s parents, have a rocky relationship with Derick and Jill. Derick may have exacerbated their spat with the TV couple by attacking his father-in-law on social media.

Jim Bob was Holt’s best buddy, according to his Facebook post, but he lied to him “about the truth of his son while seeking to court our daughter.” Holt also claimed Josh Duggar’s father lied during the hearing on Nov. 29 when he claimed Mrs. Bobeye was a previous Elder at their church from 2003 to 2006, despite the fact that they had never had women Elders before.

Dillard responded to Holt’s post, stating that he agreed with him.

“It’s unfortunate that this isn’t a one-off occurrence. As my father-in-law, I used to have a lot of respect for Jim Bob, and I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt for years “Dillard remarked. “Unfortunately, the extent to which this man’s manipulation and deception will go for his own gain at the expense of others has only grown obvious to us over time.” Jim Bob allegedly lied to Dillard and his wife, Jill, on several occasions, according to Dillard. He further claimed that, contrary to Jim Bob’s campaign, he does not believe in freedom, claiming that “his manipulation has resulted in something like to human trafficking.” “He is not modest when questioned privately, but he is defensive and verbally hostile. When he says he can’t be bought, the truth is that he has a track record of selling out to anything he can profit from, and he’ll excuse it any way he can to keep his own agenda going “Dillard went on. “Will he LIE to YOU if he has lied to his dearest friends and his own family?” In Arkansas, Jim Bob ran for the Senate. Lisa Parks, on the other hand, beat him, according to 5 News Online.

Jill admitted in a YouTube Q&A earlier this year that she and her family haven’t visited her parents’ home, often known as “the big house,” in several years. They had to prioritize their mental health, according to Jill, because “there were a lot of triggers there.” Jill and Derick also left their family’s reality show, “Counting On,” years before it was canceled due to Josh Duggar’s health problems. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.