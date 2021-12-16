Jillian Michaels explains why she disliked the ‘Biggest Loser’ format.

When she was still a part of “The Biggest Loser,” Jillian Michaels opened out about her biggest regret.

The 47-year-old fitness expert highlighted her “number. 1 complaint” with the show’s format nearly a decade after leaving the weight-loss competition series. Michaels didn’t appreciate how the producers turned weight loss into a game, according to her.

“No one should have been kicked out. That was the show’s worst flaw in my opinion. The producers, on the other hand, turned weight loss into a game. “It was a race against the clock,” she told Today Health on Tuesday.

It didn’t help Michaels that the show’s contestants didn’t have anyone to talk to about their mental health issues as they fought hard to lose weight.

The TV personality stated that the participants had someone to turn to for counsel, but she also stated that they “needed a mental health specialist” who knew “deep work” and could better assist them with their mental and emotional issues.

When she was still working on “The Biggest Loser,” Michaels admitted that she would call her mother, Jo An McKarus, a psychologist, for advice.

“When you have someone who weighs 400 pounds, it’s not just a pizza-loving individual.” “Emotionally, there’s a lot going on there,” she said, according to Us Weekly.

When she was on the show, the Los Angeles native drew notice for the way she would yell at the contestants to get them to work hard to lose weight.

She revealed during the interview that she regrets sending someone home during the course of the show, but she does not regret how she handled the candidates.

“It was the ones I yelled at who kept it off.” “You need them to feel the anguish of their lifestyle,” she explained. “The contestants that were eliminated had unresolved food concerns when they returned home.” In terms of her personal life, the author of “Winning by Losing” recently married DeShanna Marie Minuto. In a recent interview with People, she raved over her partner.

"DeShanna is 'everything' — gorgeous, intelligent, witty, artistic, quirky, and passionate… I could go on and on with adjectives. Those qualities clearly draw you to someone. But it's their character that makes you say to yourself every night as you fall asleep, 'Thank God for this person [sleeping]next to me.'