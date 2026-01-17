Jill Halfpenny Stars in Major UK TV Thrillers This Year

The 2026 television season kicks off with a dual-screen triumph for actress Jill Halfpenny, who leads two major drama series. Halfpenny, marking her 50th year, takes the spotlight in the second season of ITV’s crime drama After The Flood and headlines the psychological thriller Number One Fan, both set to premiere in the UK in early 2026.

After The Flood Returns with High Stakes

Fans of After The Flood have eagerly awaited the return of the atmospheric crime series. The second season, which debuts on January 18, 2026, picks up a year after the events of the first series. Detective Sergeant Sam Bradley (played by Halfpenny) teams up with PC Joanna Marshall, a new mother and recently promoted officer, portrayed by Sophie Rundle. Together, they navigate a dangerous world of corruption, murder, and environmental disaster. As Marshall works undercover to expose a corrupt colleague, the stakes escalate, with moor fires and a complex web of deceit looming large.

Filming took place in Oldham, with scenes shot at the dramatic Tandle Hill Park in Royton, providing a backdrop for the intense fire effects central to the plot. Halfpenny shared her excitement about the series during an appearance on BBC’s The One Show, where she described her character, DS Bradley, as grounded yet layered, providing an excellent counterpoint to Rundle’s younger, more impulsive character.

Halfpenny, who first became famous in soap operas and drama series such as EastEnders and Waterloo Road, reflected on the growing sophistication of her roles. “I find my recent roles to be much more fulfilling,” she told The Sun, highlighting the shift in television writing that now embraces more complex and diverse female characters.

Number One Fan Set to Captivate Audiences

In addition to her return to After The Flood, Halfpenny is poised to lead in Number One Fan, a gripping four-part psychological thriller. Premiering later in 2026, the series follows Lucy, a TV presenter (played by Halfpenny), who is saved from an attack by a mysterious woman, Donna (Sally Lindsay). Donna, claiming to be Lucy’s “number one fan,” becomes an increasingly dangerous presence in Lucy’s life.

The series, which will air on Channel 5, has already attracted significant attention within the industry. It is being produced by Clapperboard and directed by Emmy-winner Paul Wilmshurst. Keshet International has secured the international distribution rights, and the show will be presented at the London TV Screenings in February 2026.

The thriller promises intense psychological drama, with a relationship that spirals into a deadly cat-and-mouse game between the two women. “What makes this series truly distinctive is that we see a woman stalking another woman,” said Kelly Wright of Keshet International, highlighting the show’s potential for global appeal.

Filming for Number One Fan wrapped in Spain, and with strong backing from Keshet International, the show is set to reach a global audience, with anticipation already building ahead of its release.

Both series underscore Halfpenny’s career renaissance, as she continues to evolve from a familiar face in British soaps to a dynamic force in contemporary drama. Halfpenny’s journey, both professional and personal, reflects a renewed focus on character-driven stories and the complexity of female leads in British television.

As Halfpenny’s professional life flourishes, her personal story also resonates deeply. In her memoir, A Life Reimagined, she discusses the grief following the loss of her long-term partner in 2017 and her father at a young age. Reflecting on her life and career, Halfpenny emphasizes the importance of embracing life’s challenges and finding contentment in the present.

With two highly anticipated series ahead, Jill Halfpenny is proving once again that the best stories are those that reflect the full spectrum of human emotion—strength, vulnerability, and everything in between.