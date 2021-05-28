Jill Duggar’s belated birthday lunch with the Duggar family was skipped by Jana Duggar.

From TLC’s Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting, fans are familiar with the Duggar family. Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, have stepped away from reality television, and the rest of the Duggars are said to be feuding. Jill, on the other hand, just shared a photo of her delayed birthday lunch with her family, albeit it appears Jana Duggar was not present.

Jill Duggar shared a photo of her birthday celebrations on Instagram.

Jill’s journey is well-known among Duggar family followers. Derick explained to an Instagram user why he and Jill rarely attend festivities at Jim Bob and Michelle’s house towards the end of 2019. According to Derick, Jill requires Jim Bob’s permission before coming over because their connection is no longer as close as it once was.

Jill and Derick now appear to be living lives apart from the rest of the Duggars. Jill, meantime, recently turned 30 years old. Jill shared photographs of her and Derick celebrating her birthday with their two children on May 17.

Jill captioned her Instagram image, “So thankful for the fantastic family time and fun birthday celebrations the past few days.” “I suppose I learnt how to milk a birthday from my little bro @siandlaurenduggar. @derickdillard, thank you for all the fun and considerate celebrations… and to everyone else for the presents and well wishes!”

Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar also left comments on the post. “Jillo, happy birthday! “I adore you!” Joy-Anna made a comment.

Jana Duggar was noticeably absent from the Duggar family’s belated birthday celebration.

Jill has previously stated that not everyone in the Duggar family agrees with her decision to leave reality television. However, it appears that a couple of her sisters, such as Joy-Anna, are providing her with a lot of support. Jill shared a pic of herself on May 27, 2021