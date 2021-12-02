Jill Duggar Testifies In Josh Duggar’s Trial After Past Sexual Abuse Evidence Is Accepted.

In her brother Josh Duggar’s child pornography prosecution, Jill Duggar has been identified as one of the “confirmed or possible witnesses.”

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks handed a list of probable trial witnesses, which included Jill Duggar and her brother Jed Duggar from the hit show “Counting On.”

Derick Dillard, Jill’s husband, was photographed arriving at the courthouse the next day and was subsequently seen apparently seated next to Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar.

Jill Duggar’s position as a witness has been confirmed by Brooks, who determined that the jury can hear evidence against Josh from 20 years ago.

Prosecutors wanted the jury to hear testimony from a friend of the Duggar family who claimed Josh admitted to assaulting four females when he was a teenager, thus the decision was made on Monday.

The legal team for Josh Duggar contended that the material had no bearing on the current case and that their client had never been charged. The evidence was judged to be relevant by the federal judge, who allowed it to be presented.

“In this case, the child pornography victims are around the same ages as the victims of defendant’s hands-on child-molestation charges,” Brooks wrote in his order.

“As a result, the prior act evidence supports defendant’s sexual interest in minors and his proclivity for exploiting young girls.”

Josh Duggar was accused of molestation of five young girls in 2015, including his sisters Jill and Jessa.

Despite the fact that Jill and Jed Duggar have been identified as “confirmed or possible witnesses,” it is unclear whether they will be summoned to testify.

Josh Duggar has been charged with downloading and possessing child pornography on two counts. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count.