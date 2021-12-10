Jill Duggar Speaks Out About Her Brother Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction.

Josh Duggar was found guilty of child sexual abuse material on Thursday, prompting Jill Duggar to come out.

The former Miss America made a message on her and husband Derick Dillard’s blog on Thursday “”Today was challenging for our family,” the “Counting On” star began. Our hearts break for children who have been abused or exploited in any way.” She went on to thank law enforcement for “saving kids and holding those guilty for their abuse accountable,” including detectives, forensic analysts, prosecutors, and others. With their verdict in her brother’s trial, the people of the Western District of Arkansas made it apparent that “nobody is above the law,” according to the reality star.

Jill shared her belief that they were on the same page “We’d been lied to so many times that we wanted to hear the proof in court for ourselves.

We believe the jury reached a just judgement today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt, after seeing all of the evidence as it was presented.”

Josh’s wife Anna and their seven children, she said, are also suffering as a result of her brother’s conduct.

“This trial has resembled a funeral more than anything else.

Josh and his family have a long journey ahead of them.

We stand with them, we pray for them, and we will do everything we can to help them during this difficult moment “the message came to an end.

After accusations arose in 2015 that Josh had abused five young girls while he was a teenager in 2002, Jill and her sister Jessa Seewald Duggard came forward as two of Josh’s victims. As a result of the allegations being public, Josh issued an apology and resigned from his position at the Family Research Council, but he was not charged at the time.

Meanwhile, Josh’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, spoke out following the guilty judgment on Thursday.

The patriarch and matriarch of the Duggar family said in a statement that the situation “has been exceedingly distressing.” They claimed they would continue to support Josh’s wife and children and said they would pray for victims of child sexual assault.

“We will do everything we can in the coming days to love and support our daughter-in-law Anna and her children. As parents, we will never stop praying and loving Joshua, just as we do all of our children. We put our faith in God in every circumstance of life “the pair penned

Josh was suspected of obtaining child-related files. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.