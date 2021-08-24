Jill Duggar Shares Photos From Israel’s First Day Of Kindergarten: ‘It’s Hard To Believe We’ve Already Arrived.’

Jill Duggar’s children are growing up right in front of her eyes.

The “Counting On” alum came to Instagram on Monday to share photographs of her and her husband, Derick Dillard, celebrating their firstborn’s latest milestone. Israel David, their 6-year-old son, smiles at the camera in the first photo while holding a sign that reads, “Israel’s 1st Day of 1st Grade.”

“This large guy’s first day of first grade was last week! It’s hard to believe we’ve arrived!!” The caption began with Duggar.

Samuel Scott, 4, is also the son of Duggar and Dillard.

The family welcomed a new member in March when they announced the adoption of a puppy named Fenna.

She also shared a snapshot of Israel with his younger brother Samuel and Fenna, who are joined by their father in the next photo. The fourth photograph shows Israel’s rescue dog following him to school.

“On his first day of school, Israel liked walking Fenna to school, and she was overjoyed as well, but she became apprehensive when he walked inside…

“She stood there and kept her eyes peeled for him,” Duggar revealed.

According to the reality TV star, her oldest son’s kindergarten teacher was promoted to first grade alongside him, and they “couldn’t be happier.” Duggar also stated that her youngest child is content with their present living situation.

“Sam is overjoyed to be spending one-on-one time with mommy in preschool at home and on the go with regular library visits and fun classes!” the star of “19 Kids and Counting” revealed.

Duggar also urged her fans to talk about their own “back to school” memories.

“How is he already in first grade?! Such beautiful images! One fan said, “I love that he walked her to school.”

“When I got home after dropping off my son, my dogs just stood there and stared at the entrance. “What did you do with our boy?” they enquired. someone else mentioned it.

“Our school year begins on September 7th. A third Instagram user said, “Looks like your little man is really pleased to be heading back!”

On April 6, 2015, Duggar and Dillard had their first child. People said that she gave birth to him by C-section after 60 hours of labor.

She added after welcoming Israel, “He’s worth every contraction.” “Every ache and anguish I’ve felt throughout this long labor. Everything was totally worth it simply to see that beautiful baby and touch him.”

Samuel, the couple’s second child, was born on July 8, 2017.

