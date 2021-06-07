Jill Duggar once cautioned people against reading romance novels.

Jill Duggar is something of a Duggar family outcast these days. Many of her strict family’s customs have been shattered by the mother of two. She’s given up long skirts in favor of short jeans, and instead of homeschooling her oldest child, she’s enrolled him in public school. Following her and her husband Derick Dillard’s departure from the TLC reality series Counting On, she’s also spoken up about her troubled relationship with parts of her extended relatives.

Simply watching excerpts from the Duggar family’s first reality program, 19 Kids and Counting, will give you an indication of how much Jill has changed over the years. In one episode, she and her sisters gave a talk to a group of young women on dating, and Jill warned them of a seemingly harmless hobby that could lead to trouble.

Reading romantic novels, according to Jill Duggar, can’stir up desires.’

Jill Duggar, the former star of ‘Counting On,’ discusses family ‘drama’ and if she’ll ever return to reality television.

Jill and her sisters Jessa, Jinger, and Jana Duggar sat down with a group of other women in a clip from the 19 Kids and Counting episode to chat about some of their experiences, specifically around dating and relationships.

During the conversation, Jill offered some tips on approaching romantic relationships with “purity” in mind. She advised people to avoid even seemingly harmless hobbies that could take them down a potentially deadly path.

“It’s best to stay away from romantic novels as well,” she advised. “Because a lot of the time, those just arouse desires in our hearts as young females that we can’t righteously fulfill.”

People should not allow their imaginations run away with them, according to the star of ’19 Kids and Counting.’

Jill, who married her husband in 2014, advised people not to indulge in romantic daydreams in general.

She advised, “Don’t take everything as ‘Oh, he likes me.'” “And then you start fantasizing about… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.