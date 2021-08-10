Jill Duggar and her husband Derick visit the Roloff family of ‘LPBW’ in Oregon [Photos].

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff, who are also TLC stars, have finally met Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard in person.

The “Counting On” star took a road trip to Oregon with Derick and their sons Israel and Samuel over the weekend. They met up with the former “Little People, Big World” stars on the second day of their vacation, as well as Jeremy’s brother Zach and his wife Tori, who also star in the show.

On Instagram, Duggar uploaded a snapshot from their day with Zach and Tori, writing that they went to Seaside Beach and “grabbed ice cream and chilled with our new friends @toriroloff & @zroloff07 around a beach fire complete with s’mores!”

The photo showed the two families posing for a photo at the beach, both flashing wide smiles at the camera.

Their admirers reacted positively to the photo right away. “Roloffs and Dillards!!! Isn’t that fantastic? “Enjoy yourselves,” one person said.

Another person said, “That’s fantastic that [you’re] friends with Zach and Tori.”

“Omg!!! It was so much fun!!! And to see Zach and Tori, as well as the kids!!! It’s fantastic!!! “And that pelican photo is the best!!!!,” said a third Instagram user.

Aside from seeing Seaside Beach, Duggar claimed that Jill, Derick, and their children ate breakfast at Pig ‘N Pancake, visited Cannon Beach to see Haystack Rock, and stopped by Mo’s Seafood & Chowder for clam chowder.

Audrey later uploaded a snapshot of herself and Jeremy posing for a photo with Duggar and Dillard on Instagram Stories.

“Finally had the opportunity to hang out with these two in person! Audrey used a red heart emoji to write, “@jillmdillard @derickdillard.” “You guys are the best.”

Audrey’s post was shared on Duggar’s Instagram Stories, with the caption “So lovely to finally meet you!”

According to Hello! magazine, the two women have a lot in common. Duggar and Audrey are both devout Christians who are estranged from several of their relatives.

Since leaving “Counting On” in 2017, Jill and her husband have been alienated from the Duggars. TLC dropped the reality show in June after Josh Duggar was charged with child pornography. All of the charges have been refuted by Josh.

Audrey and Jeremy, who departed “Little People, Big World” in 2018, were said to be at differences with Zach and Tori, as well as Jeremy’s younger brother Jacob and his wife Isabel, who had abandoned the family due to their religious and political beliefs.

Tori and I spent the weekend together. Brief News from Washington Newsday.