Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Pregnancy Struggles in New Prime Video Documentary

Jesy Nelson, the former Little Mix star, has shared an emotional health update in the trailer for her upcoming Prime Video documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix. In the heartbreaking preview released on January 22, 2026, Jesy tearfully confesses her body has been “letting me down” during her challenging pregnancy journey.

The six-part series, launching on February 13, follows Jesy through significant personal and health struggles, focusing on the emotional roller coaster of her pregnancy. The documentary highlights the complications she faced, including Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS), a rare and potentially fatal condition. The series will also provide an inside look into her departure from Little Mix in 2020, as well as the toll of fame, mental health battles, and controversies that surrounded her during this tumultuous period.

A Difficult Pregnancy and a Rare Diagnosis

Jesy’s twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, were born in May 2025, but their arrival was preceded by a difficult and emotional journey. Jesy revealed that both of her daughters were diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a genetic condition that may prevent them from ever walking. This devastating news has led Jesy to advocate for improved screenings for the condition, stressing that early detection can significantly improve outcomes.

In one particularly raw moment from the documentary trailer, Jesy is seen breaking down in a hospital bed after a concerning scan. A doctor tells her and her partner, Zion Foster, that there is a 90-95% chance that their babies won’t survive. As tears stream down her face, Jesy confesses, “I hate that my body is like, letting me down,” with Zion offering her comfort. The emotional toll is evident as Jesy reflects, “It just gets harder,” in a later scene.

Jesy’s willingness to open up about such personal and painful experiences is part of her broader mission to raise awareness about SMA and to push for more effective screenings for the condition. Despite the immense challenges, the series also highlights her resilience as she faces the highs and lows of her pregnancy journey, surrounded by the unwavering support of her loved ones.

Prime Video’s Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix will be available to stream from February 13, offering an intimate and unflinching look at Jesy’s life post-Little Mix, motherhood, and her ongoing fight for her daughters’ health.