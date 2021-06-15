Jesy Nelson declares herself to be ’30 and flirtatious’ as she flaunts her abs in a Gucci crop top.

As she celebrated her milestone birthday, Jesy Nelson described herself as “30 and flirty”

The former Little Mix singer celebrated the milestone with a night out in London with friends.

Jesy looked stunning in a beige Gucci crop top and harem trousers, as she shared multiple photographs on Instagram.

She completed the look with a matching Gucci print bandana and purse.

Jesy could be seen having fun with friends and twerking in one Instagram image, which she captioned: “30 and flirtttyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Additionally, Jesy stated in another upload: “Let the 30 festivities commence!!!”

Many of Jesy’s followers expressed how confident she exuded as they wished her a happy birthday.

Instagram

One individual wrote: “YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS You QUEEN, have the happiest birthday! The 30s are the BEST – you are about to start the most incredible time of your life. I am overjoyed and pleased for you!”

Another added, “Sensation of the nation.”

And a third stated, “30 is going to be your absolutely everything and everything you deserve.”

The 29-year-old singer announced her departure from Little Mix in December after nine years, claiming that being a part of the band had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

Jesy has been back in the studio – or as she refers to it, her “happy place” – in recent weeks, hinting at the possibility of releasing solo songs.

Jesy shared a photograph in mid-February with the caption “let’s go” and music emojis, and later that day shared an Instagram story from a recording studio.

Another post from May included the message “I nearly just cried at the song we’ve written today that’s how excited I am for you guys to hear this” [sic], beside a pleading face emoji and three concealed face monkey emojis.