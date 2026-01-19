Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster Split Amid Daughters’ Health Crisis

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster have announced their split after four years of a highly publicized relationship, which followed the devastating diagnosis of their twin daughters. Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, now eight months old, have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a severe genetic disorder that impairs muscle strength and has life-threatening consequences. Despite their breakup, the couple has vowed to remain united in their commitment to co-parenting and raising awareness for SMA.

A Heartbreaking Diagnosis

Nelson confirmed the breakup after making a public appearance on the ITV program This Morning on January 7, 2026, where she appeared without her engagement ring. The separation comes just weeks after the couple shared the devastating news of their daughters’ diagnosis. In a heartfelt video shared with her 9.7 million Instagram followers, Nelson explained that SMA Type 1 is a rare condition that affects every muscle in the body, including those responsible for swallowing, breathing, and movement. Without treatment, it can be fatal in infancy. The family’s journey took a poignant turn after Nelson discovered the diagnosis, which followed a turbulent pregnancy. The twins, born prematurely in May 2025, were initially thought to be facing difficulties due to their early arrival. However, after persistent symptoms led to multiple doctor visits, their SMA diagnosis was confirmed.

The diagnosis of SMA Type 1 was compounded by a previously difficult pregnancy. Nelson experienced emergency surgery due to a rare condition called twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, which threatened both of the twins’ lives. While the twins survived the complicated birth, their health concerns did not stop there. Both girls have now received a one-off NHS-approved gene therapy infusion at Great Ormond Street Hospital, a leading pediatric center. This treatment is designed to stop the degeneration of their remaining muscles but cannot reverse any damage that has already occurred.

The parents are determined to raise awareness about SMA and its impact on families. “This is life-changing if caught early,” Nelson stated during her appearance on This Morning, urging parents to seek treatment as soon as possible. She also emphasized the importance of early intervention, explaining that SMA Type 1 is much more treatable when detected in newborns.

Raising Awareness and Advocacy

As part of their efforts to raise awareness, Nelson has launched a campaign to include SMA Type 1 in the NHS newborn screening program, which currently tests for other rare conditions but not SMA. Nelson has used her platform to advocate for the inclusion of SMA in the blood spot screening, commonly known as the heel prick test. “I almost feel like I have a duty to raise awareness,” she told the This Morning audience. “It feels selfish to keep this to myself when it could save a child’s life.”

Her campaign has garnered significant support, with Scotland already planning to add SMA to its screening program in spring 2026. The UK National Screening Committee is currently reassessing its position on SMA testing in light of the new treatments available. Foster, for his part, has voiced his support for Nelson’s advocacy efforts, describing her actions as “the definition of a superwoman.” He criticized the UK healthcare system, calling for a national policy change to include SMA testing for all newborns.

The couple’s relationship had been through several challenges, including a brief split in 2023, but their shared commitment to their daughters remains steadfast. Despite their romantic separation, Nelson and Foster are focused on co-parenting and ensuring the best possible care for their daughters. Foster recently shared a poem reflecting on their parenting journey, acknowledging the challenges SMA brings while expressing unconditional love for their daughters, no matter the milestones they may or may not achieve.

Nelson and Foster’s story highlights the importance of resilience, love, and determination, even in the face of unimaginable adversity. Their unwavering commitment to their daughters, alongside their campaign for SMA awareness, is proving to be an inspiration to many. For Nelson, the future may look different than she had once envisioned, but her advocacy for SMA families and her determination to change the system remain central to her mission.

As their story continues to unfold, Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster are shining a spotlight on the realities faced by modern families dealing with rare and challenging health conditions. Their strength and unity serve as a testament to the power of love and determination in the face of heartache.