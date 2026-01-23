Jessie Buckley Takes on Frankenstein’s Bride in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s New Film

In a thrilling twist on a classic character, Jessie Buckley stars as a reanimated and vengeful version of the Bride of Frankenstein in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s highly anticipated film The Bride! The first trailer for the movie, set to hit cinemas in the UK and Ireland on March 6, 2026, offers a glimpse into this dark, action-packed reimagining of Mary Shelley’s legendary creation.

A New Take on an Iconic Character

In this bold reinterpretation, Buckley’s character is not a passive victim, but a powerful, undead woman who has been brought back to life with a sinister agenda. After being murdered and resurrected, she becomes the companion to Christian Bale’s Frankenstein’s Monster. Together, the pair embark on a violent spree across 1930s America, reminiscent of the infamous criminal duo Bonnie and Clyde. The trailer teases not only action and mayhem but also music and dance sequences, underscoring the film’s darkly surreal atmosphere.

Accompanied by Florence The Machine’s Everybody Scream, the trailer showcases Buckley in full transformation, with her hair teased into a white-blonde shock and black blood smeared across her face. “The dead have got something to say, and I’m saying it,” Buckley declares in a haunting voiceover, hinting at her character’s rebellious spirit. “The corrupt are going to see life is here, and it’s coming to you from the monsters.”

Inspiration Behind the Story

Gyllenhaal, known for her directorial debut The Lost Daughter, found the seed of inspiration for The Bride! in an unexpected place. While attending a party, she noticed a man with a full-arm tattoo of the Bride of Frankenstein, a moment that sparked her imagination. This encounter led her to revisit Elsa Lanchester’s portrayal of the Bride in the 1935 film The Bride of Frankenstein, which Gyllenhaal describes as fascinating despite the character’s brief, silent role in the original film.

“People have been pitching me things. Different ideas, different IP, even just bouncing things, and nothing was sticking,” Gyllenhaal explained. “After watching the original movie, I realized the Bride doesn’t speak, but her presence is undeniable. I wanted to explore what happens if she had a voice.” In Gyllenhaal’s version, Buckley’s character not only speaks but also challenges the very mythology of Frankenstein’s creation.

The film dives into the idea of Frankenstein’s Monster, traditionally seen as monstrous and tragic, seeking a companion. Gyllenhaal reflects, “Frankenstein is a monster, of course, who does monstrous, awful things, but he’s also beautiful, human, kind, and so lonely. But what about the mate? What if she has her own needs, wants, and terrors?”

Alongside Buckley and Bale, the film will also feature Peter Sarsgaard, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penelope Cruz, bringing a powerhouse ensemble to this genre-bending thriller. With a mix of gothic horror, action, and music, The Bride! promises to be a fresh take on an iconic story.