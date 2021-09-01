Jessica Simpson’s daughter teases her about her strange eating habits.

Jessica Simpson can’t complain about her child’s strange eating habits because she, too, has one.

The singer uploaded a cute photo of herself and her 9-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, on Tuesday, and joked about being trolled by her own child for eating bacon in an unusual way.

The 41-year-old mother of three shared the photo on Instagram, captioning it, “My kids make fun of me because I only eat the tips of the bacon .”

The mother-daughter duo can be seen eating a lunch together in a red leather restaurant booth in the photo. The former reality star is wearing a tan-colored broad brim hat and a black vintage Led Zeppelin t-shirt. She wore her long blonde hair in waves and layered her look with a stack of multi-sized necklaces.

Her 9-year-old daughter may be seen eating the meat with her mother while wearing a pale pink Ivy Park sweater.

Since 2014, Simpson has been married to Eric Johnson.

The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae, and an 8-year-old son, Ace Knute, in addition to Drew.

She just tweeted a photo of her older daughter and son hugging one other before heading to school for the first day of the school year.

“FOR THE FIRST TIME IN OVER A YEAR AND A HALF, THESE HAPPY KIDS ARE BACK TO SCHOOL!!!! It’s a new school. In the caption, she raved about her children, saying, “New beginnings.”

Simpson spoke to People in March about the challenges she experienced while parenting three children in the midst of a pandemic.

She said at the time, “I definitely had to multitask on a whole new level this year, between my kids being in school on Zoom and being a working mom, keeping the Jessica Simpson Collection running remotely and pushing through inspired ideas that became endless and so many rewarded all while keeping my family smiling.”

“My faith, God, spouse, kids, extended family, friends, health, and safety are all to be held with more thankfulness than ever before,” she continued.

“I’ve also memorized what every cul-de-sac in my area looks like, and I’ve learned just about every project with tie-dye and slime [and]any sport you can play in a backyard,” Simpson laughed.

"Kids are lot more resilient than we give them credit for," she learnt over the course of the past year. Quite a few.