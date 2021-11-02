Jessica Simpson marks four years of sobriety with a throwback photo of herself as a “unrecognizable version of myself.”

Jessica Simpson shared a throwback photo with a “unrecognizable version” of herself four years after she became sober, revisiting her fight with drinking.

The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer shared a snapshot on Instagram Monday of herself wearing a pink sweater and sweatpants while sitting in a dark room with only a sliver of the warm sun beaming on her face. She captioned it with a comprehensive explanation of what she was going through at the time.

“In the early hours of November 1, 2017, this individual was an unrecognizable version of myself. I had a lot of self-discovery and exploration to do “she penned “I knew I would allow myself to reclaim my light in this very moment, to triumph over my internal war for self-respect, and to brave this world with piercing clarity.” Simpson claims she realized she needed to quit drinking alcohol at the moment because it kept her thoughts and heart circling in the same direction and she was already “exhausted.” She went on to say, “I wanted to feel the discomfort so that I could wear it as a badge of honor. I wanted to live my life like a leader does, breaking cycles to move forward and never looking back with regret and remorse on any decision I had made or would make for the remainder of my time here on this beautiful planet.” It’s been four years since the shot was taken, yet it feels like two to her. She understood it was a “positive thing” no matter what hour it was since she learnt what she needed to change in her life. “Failure, pain, brokenness, and self-sabotage” were all things she accepted. The name “alcoholism” or the label “alcoholic” has a stigma for her, although her problem at the time was more than just drinking.

“I didn’t like myself at all. I was unconcerned about my own strength, “Simpson made a point. “I do today. I’ve learned to live with my worries and accept the portions of my life that are simply unhappy. With deep courage, I own my personal power. I am brutally honest and unafraid to be myself. I am no longer bound by any obligations.” It wasn’t the first time Simpson had spoken openly about her alcoholism. She said in her biography “Open Book” that after a hazy Halloween in 2017, she resolved to give up drinking for good.

With 2020, she told Entertainment Tonight that she was disappointed in herself but that she will work on it.