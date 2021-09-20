Jessica Jung, a former member of Girls’ Generation, claims that the “Like” button on social media causes insecurity.

Jessica Jung, a former member of Girls’ Generation, owns a successful fashion line and is one of the most well-known social media influencers of her generation. Regardless of her social standing, she believes the “Like” button has a bad impact on individuals.

In an interview with CNBC published Sunday, the 32-year-old former K-pop idol, who runs the cool fashion line Blanc & Eclare, discussed what she would like to see changed on social media.

“Perhaps the ‘Like’ button should be changed. “I believe that may cause some individuals insecurity,” Jung remarked. “It’s happened to a number of folks in my life.”

“I’m grateful I have fantastic people to support me; to talk to,” she said, “but there are those who don’t, and one ‘Like’ button can truly ruin their day or their life.”

Jung has more than 9.9 million Instagram followers since leaving Girls’ Generation in 2014.

When asked for advice for budding social media influencers, the former K-pop singer stressed the need of having a “distinct character” that distinguishes them from the competition.

“There are a lot of influences out there,” says the speaker. “Your account should have a particular personality or vibe,” she advised.

“In terms of fashion, maybe if you want to be in a very stylish or romantic attitude. All you have to do now is create an account that is both beautiful and authentic, with a lot of personality. You’ll stand out in your own special manner. Find that one small feature that sets you out from the crowd, and it will revolutionize your life,” she added.

Apart from her clothes and accessory line, Jung is also promoting cosmetics business Revlon after being named a worldwide ambassador for the brand in April 2020.

“It’s official,” says the narrator. I’m Revlon Girl, and I’m @revlon! Last year, she posted on Instagram, “I’m so pleased to be a part of the family.” The announcement was accompanied by a video that showcased her work in the entertainment business as well as footage of her utilizing the brand’s products.

Jung also confirmed the comeback of her reality show alongside her sister Krystal later this month during her chat with the outlet.

Her next book, “Bright,” will be released next year. It’s the follow-up to the New York Times Bestselling novel “Shine,” which was released in 2020.