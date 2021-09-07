Jessica Chastain Reacts To Oscar Isaac’s Red Carpet Viral Video

Fans have gone crazy over Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac’s connection on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival after a video of the latter smelling the actress’ armpit went viral on social media.

The two were promoting their new limited series “Scenes From A Marriage,” which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 12th. Isaac gave Chastain a teasing glance before smelling her armpit as they stood for the cameras on Saturday. Chastain burst out laughing and cupped his cheeks in response.

On Monday, Chastain resorted to Twitter to express her feelings about the situation and poke fun at the now-viral video.

She shared a photo of Gomez Addams from “The Addams Family,” in which he is seen kissing Morticia’s arm. In the animated adaptation of “The Addams Family,” Isaac played Gomez.

The contact between the two stars has shocked their admirers, with one tweeting, “I know they’re married and have kids with their separate spouses, just let me have this.”

“Anyway, seeing these two in scenes from a marriage is going to crush me, can’t wait till September 12,” said another.

With a photo and a tweet that read, “Come on bruh,” one user attempted to remind the world of Isaac’s wife’s appearance on the red carpet.

Another Twitter user remarked, “I’ll never not be sad we aren’t getting a live action Addams Family starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.”

The two have been friends for nearly two decades, having met as classmates at The Juilliard School in New York.

Elvira Lind, a Danish film director, is Isaac’s wife. The couple first met in 2012 and married in 2017. They have two children together.

Chastain is married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, a fashion executive, and the couple had their second child last year.