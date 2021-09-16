Jessica Chastain on the Oscar Isaac kiss that went viral: “My Left Arm Is A Little Jealous.”

At the Venice Film Festival, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac discussed their popular video.

After her “Scenes From a Marriage” co-star placed a kiss on her bicep on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, Chastain, 44, giggled and claimed she “never, never” anticipated her arm would go viral. She told Page Six, “My left arm is a little jealous of my right!”

She also uploaded a photo of Gomez Adams passionately kissing Morticia Adams’ arm on Twitter before making her remark. “September 12th,” she said in the post, adding an emoji of a smiling face with horns.

Chastain is one of Hollywood’s brightest actresses right now. She also appears in the American biographical drama film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” alongside Isaac. Her Oscar nomination is expected for the much-discussed film.

Chastain remarked of the evangelist and TV personality, “I immediately liked her.” Faye died of cancer in 2007 at the age of 65.

On the red carpet of the film’s New York premiere, she remarked, “I spent seven years researching her, watching every interview I could find, and the more I knew about her, the more I just adored her.”

“She was so sweet, and her message never wavered….it never wavered on who she was and what she stood for, and she never judged anyone.” She thought that everyone deserved God’s grace, which is something I admire the most,” the actress continued.

The biopic took seven years to complete. In the film, Chastain admitted that she never lost hope.

“I was extremely terrified to play the part, so towards the end when it started to feel more genuine, I was like, ‘It’s ok if it goes away, it’s ok if we don’t make it right away,’” she joked.

“I was always thinking that it would give me more time to work on it and prepare, so I wasn’t impatient to play her because I thought I needed all the time I could get. I knew it was going to be a major job.”

On September 12, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2021. It will be released on September 17th.