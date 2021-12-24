Jessica Alba admits that she didn’t enjoy acting when she was younger.

It’s hard to believe Jessica Alba, one of Hollywood’s most beautiful actresses, struggled with anxieties early in her career. Alba confessed acting wasn’t pleasant for her because of her “insecurities” in a recent interview on “iHeartRadio’s Let’s Be Real with Sammy Jaye show.” Alba’s acting career began when she was just 13 years old in the 1994 film “Camp Nowhere,” and she hasn’t looked back since. And as the years passed, she appeared to the world as a true goddess, but few knew of her insecurities that she faced while putting on a strong façade.

During the conversation, she discussed how she was her own worst critic in great detail.

“[I was] quite self-conscious about my acting ability. “I felt like I was being evaluated,” Alba said to host Sammy Jaye, adding, “I was my own worst critic.” I believe I didn’t believe I was deserving.” The “Honest Company” founder said she “never had a true liberating, enjoyable experience” when shooting some of her early films because she was “paralyzed by dread.”

She told Jaye, “I just adored folks that were just swaggy on set.” “It felt like they were just in the zone, and you can tell when someone is in the zone or just feeling amazing.” The now-40-year-old said, “It wasn’t until I was 30 that I was able to focus more on the journey and less on the results,” she said.

In the interview, Alba added, "I simply think all of the outcomes were incredibly depressing, especially in Hollywood." "'This is totally out of my control!' I exclaimed. Why?' You'd have a major weather problem, and if 80% of the country is frozen, guess who won't be attending to the movies on opening weekend? However, you've been assigned to a specific opening weekend…. Someone had worked on this project for ten years. You've invested at least two years of your life in something you believe will work out, and then the country freezes over and no one can leave their home." Alba continued: "Is this a sign that it's a failure? No. Is that to say, may they take away from your desire for it to be good and your experience creating it? No. But I've always thought of the end result as what it should have been." The actress eventually decided to retire from acting, which she has done.