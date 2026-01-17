Jesse Wood Handed Driving Ban as Court Hears Financial Strain

Jesse Wood, the eldest son of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, was banned from driving for six months after a London court heard he is currently unemployed and living on modest savings despite his famous family background.

The 49-year-old appeared at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court on January 15, 2026, after admitting to a speeding offence in west London. During the hearing, Wood outlined significant financial difficulties following his separation from broadcaster Fearne Cotton late last year.

Speeding offences trigger ban

The case stemmed from an incident on April 7, 2025, when Wood was caught driving at 27mph in a 20mph zone in Earls Court. Magistrates were told the offence brought his total to 12 penalty points, following previous speeding endorsements from June 2024, September 2024 and August 2025.

The accumulation of points resulted in an automatic six-month driving ban. Wood was also ordered to pay £255 in fines and court costs, a figure reduced by one third after he entered a guilty plea.

Representing himself, Wood accepted responsibility for the offence and apologised to the court. Asked about his financial position, he said planned employment in 2024 had been delayed and that he is currently living off savings while seeking work. His declared income for the last tax year was about £14,000, and he told the court he is surviving on roughly £1,000 a month.

Life beyond a famous surname

The hearing highlighted the contrast between Wood’s circumstances and those of his father, whose wealth has been estimated at around £100 million and includes a reported £3 million townhouse in Richmond. Jesse Wood has pursued creative work for years, including playing with the Ronnie Wood Band and the group Reef since 2014, but those roles have not provided long-term financial security. He has also taken on occasional modelling work, including a campaign for Liam Gallagher’s Pretty Green label in 2013.

Wood’s personal life has undergone major change since his split from Fearne Cotton in December 2024. The former couple share two children, and Wood has two older children from his previous marriage to actress Tilly Wood. Cotton has publicly described the separation as amicable and said their children are coping well, though members of Wood’s family have suggested the breakup came as a surprise.

Cotton has since been linked to Emmy Award-winning director Elliot Hegarty and has written about the pressures placed on their marriage during periods of touring and career demands. Wood, meanwhile, has begun a new relationship with Made in Chelsea personality Gemma Gregory, which became public in 2025.

Gregory has spoken openly about her sobriety and marked a year of her relationship with Wood alongside a year without alcohol. Wood himself stopped drinking in 2011 at the age of 35, following a period of heavy partying in his younger years. His father, Ronnie Wood, has also spoken about overcoming alcoholism after multiple stays in rehabilitation and has been sober since 2010.

Jesse Wood’s family background is deeply rooted in rock history. His mother, Krissy Findlay, was part of the 1970s music scene and died in 2005 after struggling with substance abuse. Ronnie Wood rose to international fame after joining the Rolling Stones in the 1970s, following earlier success with Faces alongside Rod Stewart.

Despite the advantages and pressures of that legacy, friends say Jesse Wood has tried to face recent setbacks without complaint. He accepted the court’s decision without protest, and those close to him say his new relationship has helped him through what has been described as a difficult emotional period.

The case serves as a reminder that a well-known surname does not guarantee financial stability, and that personal and professional challenges can persist even in the shadow of extraordinary fame.