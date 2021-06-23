Jessa Duggar Refuses to Inform Her Children About Baby No. 4’s Gender Prior to Birth

Jessa Duggar, of the Duggar family, is expecting her fourth child. She and her husband, Ben Seewald, already have three children, and Jessa is now sharing her birth plan with her followers. Jessa said in a recent YouTube video that she won’t tell her other three children the gender of her fourth child until the baby is born. This is why.

Jessa Seewald Reveals Her Birth Plan for Baby #4 on the Duggars

The Duggar family adores kids, and fans are eagerly anticipating Jessa’s fourth child. She also intends to approach the birth in a different way this time. She said she’s going to the hospital for baby No. 4 in a YouTube video she released on June 11, 2021.

“Ben and I talked about it a lot, and we chose this time to have a hospital birth,” Jessa said in her video. “So, that’ll be different. … I’ve had three great home births … good experiences. No complications with the birth itself, but I have had postpartum hemorrhage two times with my first and my third.”

The Counting On star admits the hospital birth will be a new experience for her, and she has some nerves surrounding the environment. “I feel like, in some ways, I’ve just been so used to just being able to be in my own space in labor and move about and have the comfort of home and I love that,” she added in the video. “In that sense, a hospital sounds very different. I wonder will I be able to relax, will things be able to progress, or will my body be stressed and tense up?”

Why Jessa Duggar refuses to tell her kids the gender of her fourth baby

Aside from hospital talk, Jessa noted she's also not telling her…