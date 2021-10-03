Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes For The ‘Sexual Aspect’ Of The ‘Bee Movie,’ Saying It Was ‘Really Not Intentional.’

In the 2007 film “Bee Movie,” Jerry Seinfeld apologized for the sexual connotations between his leading bee character and a human woman.

Appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show”

The comedian, who co-wrote and featured in “Bee Movie,” admitted to the strange nature of the animated film on Friday, in part to promote the release of all nine seasons of his program “Seinfeld” on Netflix.

Seinfeld told Fallon, “I apologize for what appears to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual part of the ‘Bee Movie.'”

“It wasn’t intentional,” he said, “but once it came out, I realized this isn’t really acceptable for kids because the bee looked to have a thing for the girl.” And we don’t want to pursue that as a children’s entertainment concept.”

Seinfeld plays a bee named Barry B. Benson who befriends a human florist named Vanessa Bloome (voiced by Renée Zellweger) in the film “Bee Movie.” The film makes a passing reference to Barry having romantic affections for Vanessa. Barry eventually sues humanity for exploiting bees for honey.

Because of the unusual nature of “Bee Movie,” fanfiction and a number of internet memes have circulated on various social media platforms throughout the years, including a popular YouTube video titled “The full bee movie but every time they say bee it gets quicker.”

“This was a reaction not only to the film itself, but also to the understanding among millennials that they’d been exposed to a truly bizarre film as youngsters and dismissed it. “On some way, all of the ‘Bee Movie’ memes are demonstrations of disbelief,” observed Gabe Bergado of Inverse in 2017.

Meanwhile, Netflix released the 180-episode sitcom “Seinfeld” on Friday. Netflix purchased all of the seasons in 2019 for a total of $500 million, according to NPR.

Seinfeld and fellow comedian Larry David created the 10-time Emmy Award-winning comedy series. It ran for nine seasons on NBC before being cancelled in 1998.

“Larry and I owe Netflix a huge debt of gratitude for taking a chance on us. Rolling Stone paraphrased Seinfeld as saying, “It takes a lot of courage to trust two schmucks who actually had zero experience in television when we did this thing.” “I believe we got a little carried away. I had no idea we had manufactured so many of them. Hopefully, it will be possible to recoup the millions that it must have cost. Brief News from Washington Newsday.