Jerry Hall celebrates his 65th birthday with a look back at his fashion and beauty journey.

Jerry Hall is the most glamorous model of all time.

In her twenties, the blonde-haired, blue-eyed beauty dominated the fashion world, becoming one half of the ultimate rock and roll pair, and becoming a true style icon ever since.

The American glamazon and mother of four, who turns 65 on July 2, has given us incredible decades of fashion and beauty inspiration…

Siren from the 1970s

Hall, who was born in Texas in 1956, began modeling in the 1970s after being discovered by a model scout while sunbathing on a beach in southern France. In 1975, she shot the cover of Roxy Music’s album Siren, which was her first high-profile shoot. In the same year, she began dating lead vocalist Bryan Ferry.

With natural blonde hair, extraordinarily long legs, and a bone structure to die for, it’s no surprise that the teen’s career took off quickly. Hall was one of the most sought-after models in the world, having appeared on innumerable magazine covers.

wife of a rock star

Hall began dating Mick Jagger, the frontman of the Rolling Stones, in 1977, and they had four children: Elizabeth, James, Georgia May, and Gabriel. The couple allegedly married in Bali in 1990, but the union was later determined to be illegal under both British and Indonesian law.

Hall embraced the disco-glam image of the era with smoldering eye make-up, elegantly waved hair, and her distinctive bright red lip as a regular at legendary New York nightclub Studio 54.

Actor-in-training

With roles in films like Urban Cowboy and Batman in the 1980s, Hall made her journey from model to actress.

As her own style developed, the ambitious actor incorporated more tailoring into her wardrobe, wearing form-fitting suits at times and more androgynous items at other times.

Star of the stage

After making her West End debut in 1990, Hall took part in a series of stage productions, including playing the iconic role of Mrs Robinson in The Graduate in 2000, shortly after splitting with Jagger.

Hall, who was frequently photographed on the red carpet, was known for her love of long, black gowns.