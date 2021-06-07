Jeremiah Duggar allegedly seen hugging and holding hands with a potential girlfriend, according to a Duggar family critic.

Fans and detractors of the Duggar family want to know what’s going on with the Counting On stars. The Duggars are notorious for their rapid courtships, but no official announcements have been made since Justin Duggar courted and married Claire Spivey. Critics now believe Jeremiah Duggar is courting, and new supposed evidence backs them up.

Is Jeremiah Duggar dating someone? Rumors are circulating.

Could Jeremiah Duggar Be Courting? Jeremiah Duggar Is Officially on Instagram – Could He Be Courting? DLuBbJ1WQX https://t.co/DLuBbJ1WQX

February 12, 2021 — CafeMom (@cafemom)

While the Duggars aren’t known for keeping their courtships,