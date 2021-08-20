‘Jeopardy!’ Following Mike Richards’ departure, fans are rooting for LeVar Burton to take over as host.

After a revelation revealed earlier misogynistic statements he made on a podcast, TV producer Mike Richards has stepped down as the next host of “Jeopardy!” The move comes just one week after he was named as the show’s new host, succeeding the late Alex Trebek.

As a result of Richards’ decision to stand down, the hashtag “Jeopardy!” trended on Twitter on Friday as fans reacted to the news. Many people appear to be rooting for actor LeVar Burton, who was one of many people who auditioned for the role of permanent host of the show in July.

Burton is also responding to fans’ requests for him to intervene, with what many on Twitter are dubbing a “flawless subtweet.”

Burton tweeted on Friday morning, shortly after Richards resigned, “Happy Friday, ya’ll!”

It remains to be seen whether this was simply accidental timing or a perfect foreshadowing of today’s popular sentiments. Fans, on the other hand, are going crazy in the comments section of the tweet, asking if Burton has been offered the job as the show’s new host.

According to the Associated Press, Richards will still be a part of “Jeopardy!” but as the show’s executive producer.

“Effective immediately, I will be stepping down as host. As a result, production will be canceled today,” he wrote in a note to the show’s team on Friday.

He’s also apologized for previous sexist remarks, describing them as a “embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity.”

“Sony will now resume the hunt for a permanent syndicated host,” Richards wrote in the memo. Meanwhile, we’ll be bringing back guest hosts to complete production for the new season, which will be revealed next week.”