‘Jeopardy!’ After setting a new record, champ Matt Amodio feels’so fortunate.’

Matt Amodio’s stint on Jeopardy! hit a huge milestone on Thursday’s broadcast, when he tied for second place in the show’s game-winning record.

The Yale Ph.D. student has shown to be a powerful force, methodically making his way up to become the second-most successful contestant of all time, with 32 consecutive victories—a record that has been held by James Holzhauer since 2019.

In an interview with This website, Amodio modestly claimed that he is “very blessed” to have accomplished the accomplishment before lavishing accolades on The Chase star Holzhauer.

“It’s a surreal experience. “It’s unbelievable,” the Ohio native wrote in an email. “I watched James tear through the competition every second, and I knew he was better than I could ever be.

“I still believe he is better than me, but I consider myself extremely fortunate to have tied him in the most significant stat of the program (number of games won).”

Amodio was seen topping up his winnings to an amazing $1,212,401 on Thursday’s episode of the syndicated quiz show after properly answering a clue concerning the classic fable The Wizard of Oz.

While the number of games Amodio has won puts him on par with Holzhauer—at least for the time being—his earnings still trail those of the professional sports gambler, who earned $2,464,216 during his streak.

On September 20, Holzhauer used a Twitter post to emphasize the earnings disparity between the two men, including two side-by-side screengrabs of himself and Amodio on the show.

“When you order something online vs. when it arrives,” Holzhauer joked, referring to his 23-day total of $1,780,237 versus Amodio’s $825,801.

At the time, Amodio responded to the tweet with a humorous remark: “I thought these memes were supposed to feature the more handsome person on the left,” he wrote.

While Amodio has yet to meet Holzhauer, he told This website that the social media teasing has been fun.

He stated, “I wouldn’t want James to be anything other than James.” “I’m used to it because I have elder brothers. Also, snark and mocking have always been a part of how my friends and I communicate. James is conversing in a language that I am familiar with.”

The successes of Amodio and Holzhauer on Jeopardy! are overshadowed by Ken Jennings, the game’s all-time champion, who won the show in 2004. This is a condensed version of the information.