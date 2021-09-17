Jeonghan of Seventeen Releases Solo Single “Dream” [Watch].

Jeonghan of boyband Seventeen released a solo track called “Dream,” which has a distinct sound than the group’s normal hip-hop and electronic dance music.

The song was released on Thursday, as well as on Seventeen’s official YouTube channel. The song’s release stunned fans because the group or any of its members had made no statement regarding a new track.

Since its release on YouTube, the song has been seen approximately 400,000 times.

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their joy over the new song and its lovely lyrics, which were written by Jeonghan, who also produced the single.

“‘Dream’ is truly simply a Jeonghan song???,” one fan exclaimed, evidently moved by the song and appreciating its laid-back feel. Like it sounds just like the kinds of songs he likes and has shared with us in the past, and everything about it, from the ambiance to the words, captures him so well that you can tell it’s self-produced.”

“In particular, Jeonghan suddenly published the Korean version of ‘Dream’ as well as the Japanese version, giving fans (CARATs) a great gift,” wrote another user, highlighting the track’s international appeal. It’s loaded with Jeonghan’s bright, warm voice, which is attracting attention and impressing people all over the world.”

Another fan was surprised to learn that Jeonghan had released a solo single.

“When the ‘first look’ happened, Jeonghan remained silent and didn’t even respond…

When the ‘Dream’ happened, he simply teased everyone and then vanished. He always…is just so low-key about his accomplishments, and here we are, 7 hours later, still suffering,” Twitter user @guojeu remarked.

Prismfilter’s Glenn and Nmore serve as songwriters and musical arrangers on “Dream,” which is available in Korean and Japanese versions.

@.17 HAMZZI, a Twitter user, tweeted an English version of the song, which includes the line, “On the days you’re there, I dream a good dream.” I see you soundly sleeping next me as I open my eyes. As the day shines brilliantly, I rub my weary eyes.”

Jeonghan’s solo single follows Seventeen’s recent album, “Your Choice: 8th Mini Album,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart in July and stayed at the top for 11 weeks.

BTS, Blackpink, and TXT are among the other K-Pop artists who have charted on Billboard.