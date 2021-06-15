Jensen Ackles’ Idea for a ‘Vampire Diaries’ x ‘Supernatural’ Crossover Never Happened

The conclusion of Supernatural in November 2020 signaled the end of an era, but not just for Sam and Dean Winchester. The CW had everything under control for a while, thanks to three sets of brothers who ate, slept, and breathed the supernatural. With Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Jared Padalecki, and Jensen Ackles, The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Supernatural, the rotation was rocked.

Between 2009 and 2017, there was a period when fans of all three series were imagining crossover situations between series. Ackles once provided his “what if” viewpoint on what may happen if the Winchesters ever crossed paths with TVD’s Salvatore brothers and others in Mystic Falls, albeit it never happened.

Jensen Ackles of “The Vampire Diaries” wanted to “wipe out” the nest.

Mark Sheppard, Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki, and Jensen Ackles were all on a Nerd HQ panel back in 2014. They answered fan questions, including one that asked if they wanted their characters to appear on another TV show.

Because of the weather, Collins chose Hawaii Five-O, while Padalecki chose Smallville. Ackles, on the other hand, had a different plan.

“I’m not sure. Perhaps, considering the Winchester brothers’ line of work, we could pay a visit to The Vampire Diaries and simply wipe them out,” he suggested to applause and laughing. Aisha Tyler, the show’s host, joked that she would fund the operation and film a special edition at her home.

Padalecki and Collins were also willing to participate. “That’s a fantastic suggestion. Collins supported Padalecki’s sentiments, saying, “That should be done.”

The subject arose again when the cast appeared at the 2016 Nerd HQ event, when TVD announced its final season. With that in mind, Ackles gave the same concept a new spin.

“It might be a little conflict in scheduling seeing as how we film thousands of miles away from each other. I just say at the end, we’ll loan them an Impala and just have the Impala drive into… This story is a short summary. I hope you found it entertaining.