Jenny Ryan of The Chase is taken aback as a participant wins £50,000 after wagering £1000 on a cash builder.

Jenny Ryan couldn’t help but applaud a participant who won £50,000 on today’s Chase.

Alice, Joe, Nwamaka, and Phil were all hoping to win big on the show.

Jenny set the bar high, raising £6,000 for the group.

Joe then donated another £3,000 to the prize pool, bringing the total to a respectable £9,000.

However, it appeared that Nwamaka, the third competitor, would not be so fortunate, since she only received £1,000 in her cash builder.

Chaser Jenny Ryan promised Nwamaka £50,000 in order to get her off the show.

However, when she sought counsel from her teammates, they all advised her to remain with the £1,000.

Despite The Vixen’s excellent form, Nwamaka disobeyed their counsel and bet £50,000.

Nwamaka, a schoolteacher, made it to the final in a one-question shootout, so the squad had nothing to worry about.

Bradley Walsh, the host, couldn’t believe what he’d seen.

“Great job, Maka,” he said. You’ve qualified for the final after a fantastic performance.”

“Good player,” Jenny remarked, “and it demonstrates what happens when you are brave enough to believe in yourself.”

Fans at home were equally impressed, with some speculating that Nwamaka would choose the Lotto numbers for tonight.

“How did she just make it through with the £50K?” Steve wondered on Twitter.

“She truly turned herself around,” the Millers stated.

“BRILLIANT!!!” wrote Steve.

“I think she has to play the lottery tonight,” Patrick added.

“SHE’S ONLY BLOODY GONE AND DONE IT #thechase go one Maka girl,” Suna tweeted.

“Good grief she was amazing!!!” wrote LeighAnne. £50k!! “Congratulations to her.”

“This girl just redeemed herself from £1k to £50k,” Aishah stated.