Jenny Ryan of Beat The Chaser cried for Wirral player Wild Humphrey.

The Fact Master, as his father is called, had already dazzled Mark Labbett with his knowledge.

Wild have the unique ability to recall a memory from any date in less than two seconds.

And his ability paid off on Beat The Chasers, as he successfully answered four out of five questions in his cash builder.

Wild chose to take on four chasers for £50,000 rather than face just two players for £4000.

He also had a 14-second timing advantage.

In the last round, Wild got off to a solid start, accurately answering several questions in a row.

Wild’s luck ran out after one hard history question, as he timed out with 14 seconds left on the clock for the Chasers.

Jenny Ryan felt terrible for Wild.

“We hate to watch a good player go into a spiral,” she remarked.

“Great performance, bad fate mate,” said host Bradley Walsh.

Fans of the show were also disappointed.

“Wild luck, Monty,” Monty tweeted.

“Ah no!” exclaimed Sammy.

“Wild Humphrey on Beat The Chasers Is Brilliant!” Declan tweeted.

“I enjoy #Wild on #BeatTheChasers,” Jacob said. He reminds me of a shrewd mafia boss!”