Jenny Ryan from The Chase has been described as “unrecognisable” following her dramatic metamorphosis at the NTAs.

The Vixen joined her fellow Chasers on stage to accept the award for Best Quiz Show, which was given to the popular ITV show.

However, as Birmingham Live writes, watchers of the ceremony were forced to do a double-take when Jenny Ryan discarded her customary attire.

The 39-year-old is known for her distinctive fringe and thick-rimmed glasses, but she looked quite different on stage in a glitzy gown.

Fans of the Chase flocked to social media to express their delight with the metamorphosis, which included a red mermaid-style skirt and a daring high collar.

“I didn’t even recognize Jenny #NTAs,” said Twitter user Turn the Box on.

“I didn’t even recognize the Vixen,” said another. Wow! #NTAs.”

“Good lord, @jenlion looks AMAZING at the #NTAs,” CatClock remarked.

“Actually fascinated with @jenlion’s outfit!” Lewis wrote. #NTAs”

“Obsessed with Jenny’s clothing #ntas,” Jess said.

“OMG how iconic does Jenny Ryan look?” Beth wrote.